Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Officer-I (TO-I) on contractual basis. Jal Jeevan Mission, is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting. The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. JJM looks to create a jan andolan for water, thereby making it everyone’s priority. Its vision is that every rural household has drinking water supply in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in living standards of rural communities

Name of post : Technical Officer-I (TO-I)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

i) BE /BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks

ii) 1 year of post qualification experience is desirable

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd December 2023 at O/o Mission Director, JJM Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati. Time of Reporting is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here