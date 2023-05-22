Assam Career : Jal Jeevan Mission Assam Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

The O/o of the Executive Engineer (PHE) cum District Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Assam, Nalbari PHE Division is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officers and Lab Assistant.

Name of post : Technical Officer-I (TO-I)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

1. BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks

2. 1 year of post qualification experience desirable

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 26th May 2023

Also Read : Assam Career : Make a healthy start to your weekdays with these drinks instead of tea or coffee

Name of post : Technical Officer (SBM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

1. BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks

2. 1 year of post qualification experience desirable

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 26th May 2023

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,500/- per month

Qualification : H.S. or 10+2 in Science Stream with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized board / university / institute

Age Limit : Age not more than 38 years as on 29th May 2023

Also Read : 5 comfy looks of Sunny Leone to steal this summer

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 26th May 2023 to 29th May 2023 at 11 AM in O/o of the Executive Engineer (PHE) cum District Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Assam, Nalbari PHE Division

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with properly filled up Standard Form of Application as given in Assam Gazette Part-IX along with one set of self-attested photocopies of supporting documents for education and experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here