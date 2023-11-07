Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Assam.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional purely on a contractual basis through open market.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 20

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

i. B.E / B.Tech (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/IT/Computer Science) with minimum 70% marks or equivalent grade from Government recognised Institute /University.

ii. Two years Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Post Graduate Programme in Management/ MBA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from a recognised Institute/University OR two years post qualification work experience preferably in Govt./State Govt./CPSE/Autonomous Body/ University/Research Institution.

Desirable : Work experience relating to Project Management, Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Operations & Maintenance, Contract Management, Information Technology, Procurement/Tender Management, IT, HR, Marketing.

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years as on closing date of application

How to apply : The applicants are required to submit the pdf file of duly filled Application Form along with requisite annexures by email under the subject “Application for the Young Professional in ITPO” to nsrawat@itpo.gov.in latest by 19th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here