Applications are invited for recruitment of 54 vacant positions or career in ISRO Assam.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technician-B in one of its Constituent Centres National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Name of post : Technician-B

No. of posts : 54

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronic Mechanic : 33

Electrical : 8

Instrument Mechanic : 9

Photography : 2

Desktop Publishing Operator : 2

Qualification : SSLC / SSC pass and ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant trade from NCVT

Pay Scale : Level-3 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC [Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100]

Age Limit : 18-35 years

Selection Procedure : The mode of Selection will be Written Test and Skill test

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nrsc.gov.in/ up to to 31.12.2023 (17:00 hours).

Application Fees :

Rs. 500/- i.e refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).

Rs. 400/- i.e after deducting the Application Fee in respect of all other candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here