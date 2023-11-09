Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant administrative positions or career in ISI Tezpur Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute ( ISI ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to nine vacant positions or career in Tezpur, Assam and for its Headquarters in Kolkata

and other Outlying Centres, Branch and Units.

Name of post : Deputy Chief Executive (Finance) ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Rs. 78,800-2,09,200/- in Pay Level 12 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Preferably Below 50 years.

Qualifications & Experience: A good Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with ACA/AICWA/MBA(F)/

SOGE and 10 years of experience in a responsible position in accounts and finance in Government/

autonomous bodies or in reputed academic/research institutions out of which 5 years should be in

Pay Level-11 in the pay matrix of Rs. 67,700-2,08,700/- (Pre-revised Pay Scale of Rs. 15,600-39,100 + GP 6600) or above. Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computers in accounts would be considered as an added qualification.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Rs. 67,700-2,08,700/- in Pay Level 11 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Below 45 years.

Qualifications & Experience: A good Bachelor’s degree with degree/diploma in management or other equivalent professional qualification. Minimum 10 years of experience in supervisory position in Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Organizations or in reputed academic/ educational institutions out of which 5 years should be in the Pay Level-10 in the pay matrix of Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/- (Pre-revised Pay Scale of Rs. 15,600-39,100 + GP 5400) or above. Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computers

in all functional areas of management would be considered as an added qualification.

Also Read : PM Modi asks people to celebrate India’s entrepreneurial spirit with power of digital media

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/- in Pay Level 10 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Preferably Below 40 years.

Qualifications & Experience: A good Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with diploma in management or equivalent professional qualification. At least 5 years of experience in supervisory position in Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Organizations or in reputed academic/educational institutions in the Pay Level-7 in the pay matrix of Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- (Pre-revised Pay Scale of Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP 4600) or above. Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computers in administration would be considered as an added qualification

Name of post : Engineer (Electrical) A

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale: Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- in Pay Level 7 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Below 35 years.

Qualifications & Experience: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subjects and one year’s practical experience.

Name of post : Engineering Assistant (Civil) A

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale: Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/- in Pay Level 6 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Below 35 years.

Qualifications & Experience: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subjects and one year’s practical experience.

Name of post : Engineering Assistant (Electrical) A

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/- in Pay Level 6 plus other admissible allowances.

Age: Below 35 years.

Qualifications & Experience: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subjects and one year’s practical experience and Supervisor’s License will be required.

Also Read : 5 lesser known things to buy on Dhanteras for becoming wealthy

How to apply : Candidates may send their filled in applications, in the prescribed format, along with the self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience, caste, disability etc. to the Chief Executive (A&F), Indian Statistical Institute, 203, B. T. Road, Kolkata –700108 through SPEED POST/REGISTERED POST only so as to reach within 04.12.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here