Assam Career IOCL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Finance Officers in Grade A0.

Name of post : Assistant Finance Officer

Qualification : Minimum 3-year graduation in any discipline obtained as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC and obtain the minimum percentage of marks as below:

General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs), Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer) – OBC(NCL) : 55%

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) : 50%

Candidates must also have passed the CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate from CA/CMA institute respectively.

Experience : At least three years of relevant work experience in finance function as on 30th June

2023

Remuneration : Candidates selected as Assistant Officers (A0 grade) will receive a starting basic pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month and shall be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000.

Upper Age Limit : Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 30 years as on 30th June 2023. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall apply as per Government of India guidelines

Selection Procedure : Selection process shall consist of following components:

a. Percentage of Marks in CA Intermediate / CMA Intermediate (Both Groups)

b. Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT)

c. Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iocl.com/

Last date to apply for the position is 23:59 hrs of 31st August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here