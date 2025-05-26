Assam Career Industries & Commerce Dept Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Industries & Commerce Dept Assam in 2025.

Industries & Commerce Dept Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Adviser in 2025.

Name of post : Adviser

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + G.P. Rs. 16900/-

Education Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Chemical /Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering/ Industrial Production

Experience :

At least 10 years of experience in Senior Managerial/ Supervisory position in any Govt./Semi

Govt./Corporation/Board or in Private/Semi private organization preferably in Production Management or Production Engineering

Additional Criteria :

The candidate must be an lndian Citizen as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of lndia and

must be a permanent resident of Assam. As a domicile proof of the candidate, he/she must upload a copy of valid Domicile Certificate like PRC, etc.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 45 years of age and not more than 52 years of age as on

01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 57 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 55 years

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) up to maximum age of retirement irrespective of

SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting date for online application : 29th May 2025

Closing date for online application : 28th June 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees : 30th June 2025

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees also be held in reserve for any other examination or selection

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here