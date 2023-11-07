Applications are invited for recruitment of 66 vacant managerial positions or career in Indian Overseas Bank Assam.

Indian Overseas Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eligible candidates for recruitment of 66 vacant positions or career of Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager in various disciplines.

Name of posts :

Manager (Law)

Senior Manager (Law)

Manager (IS Audit)

Senior Manager (IS Audit)

Manager (Security)

Chief Manager (Risk)

Manager (Civil)

Manager (Architect)

Manager (Electrical)

Manager (Treasury)

Manager (Credit)

Manager (Marketing)

Senior Manager(Human Resources)

Manager(Full Stack Developer)

Manager (Finacle Customization)

Manager (DB Admin/ OS Admin)

Manager (Data Center Administrator)

Manager (Testing and Digital Certificate)

Manager–Digital Banking (IB, MB, UPI & IOBPAY)

Manager-Digital Banking (RTGS & NEFT)

Manager– Digital Banking (Debit Card, Switch & DCMS)

No. of posts :

Manager (Law) : 8

Senior Manager (Law) : 2

Manager (IS Audit) : 3

Senior Manager (IS Audit) : 3

Manager (Security) : 2

Chief Manager (Risk) : 2

Manager (Civil) : 2

Manager (Architect) : 2

Manager (Electrical) : 2

Manager (Treasury) : 2

Manager (Credit) : 20

Manager (Marketing) : 5

Senior Manager(Human Resources) : 2

Manager(Full Stack Developer) : 1

Manager (Finacle Customization) : 2

Manager (DB Admin/ OS Admin) : 1

Manager (Data Center Administrator) : 2

Manager (Testing and Digital Certificate) : 1

Manager–Digital Banking (IB, MB, UPI & IOBPAY) : 1

Manager-Digital Banking (RTGS & NEFT) : 1

Manager– Digital Banking (Debit Card, Switch & DCMS) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Indian Overseas Bank

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iob.in/ up to 19th November 2023

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 175/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Five Only) inclusive of GST

For all others (Including OBC & EWS) : INR 850.00 (Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty Only) inclusive of GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here