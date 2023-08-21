Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Indian Bank.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I in various Sports disciplines under Sports Quota.

Name of posts :

Officer JMG Scale I

Clerk

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

Basket Ball : 3

Cricket : 2

Hockey : 4

Volley Ball (Setter, Attacker or Blocker) : 2

Educational Qualification :

Officer JMG Scale I : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be

Clerk : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be

Also Read : Assam CM describes about the holiest month of the Assamese calendar

Sports Qualification :

Officer JMG Scale I :

Should have represented the country

For cricket “Should have represented the country or should have played Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy

Clerk :

Should have represented the State in junior /senior Nationals / National games or

Should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team or

Should have been a member of the University team in an Inter university event and should be in the top three positions or

Should have been a member of the district team and took part in Inter district championship and should be in the first three positions

Also Read : Hayagriva Madhava Temple : A marvellous architectural beauty of Kamrup

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Bank’s website www.indianbank.in from 22nd August 2023 to 5th September 2023

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- + GST for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges)

Rs. 700 /- + GST for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here