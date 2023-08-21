Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Indian Bank.
Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I in various Sports disciplines under Sports Quota.
Name of posts :
- Officer JMG Scale I
- Clerk
No. of posts : 11
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Basket Ball : 3
- Cricket : 2
- Hockey : 4
- Volley Ball (Setter, Attacker or Blocker) : 2
Educational Qualification :
Officer JMG Scale I : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be
Clerk : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be
Also Read : Assam CM describes about the holiest month of the Assamese calendar
Sports Qualification :
Officer JMG Scale I :
- Should have represented the country
- For cricket “Should have represented the country or should have played Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy
Clerk :
- Should have represented the State in junior /senior Nationals / National games or
- Should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team or
- Should have been a member of the University team in an Inter university event and should be in the top three positions or
- Should have been a member of the district team and took part in Inter district championship and should be in the first three positions
Also Read : Hayagriva Madhava Temple : A marvellous architectural beauty of Kamrup
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Bank’s website www.indianbank.in from 22nd August 2023 to 5th September 2023
Application Fees :
- Rs. 100/- + GST for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges)
- Rs. 700 /- + GST for all others
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here