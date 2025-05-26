Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineer and Associate Project Engineer in the project entitled “SWASTHA – Smart Wearable Advanced Nano Sensing Technologies in Healthcare ASICs” at Centre for Nanotechnology in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati is aiming to fulfill the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree or Masters degree in Engineering +3 yrs exp. Or Bachelors degree in Engineering +6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree Engineering or Bachelors degree in Engineering + 3 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters degree in Science Or Bachelors degree in Science + 4 yrs exp.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th June 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati. Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E- mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates won’t get any call letter separately. Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here