Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in the project entitled “H2 Separation and CO2 Capture from PSA Off Gas: Technology Development and Demonstration for NRL Refinery ” at the Department of Chemical Engineering

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Candidates must meet one of the following qualification criteria: B.E./ B.Tech in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field, with at least 10 years of experience in relevant industrial or research-based project management. M.Tech/M.Sc in the above disciplines with at least 5 years of experience in R&D, industrial projects, or technology development. Ph.D. with 2 years’ experience in a related field with experience managing research-driven technology projects. Additionally, the following certifications or additional qualifications will be an advantage: Certification in Project Management Professional (PMP), PRINCE2, Agile, or Lean Six Sigma. Training or expertise in technology commercialization, startup incubation, or intellectual property management.

Name of post : Technical Lead

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Materials Science, or similar disciplines. Candidates should possess 2 to 5 years of post-doctoral experience in hydrogen separation, CO? capture, or membrane-based separations. They should also have proficiency in process modeling using tools such as Aspen Plus, COMSOL, Modelica/Dymola, or MATLAB, along with experience in pilot plant development, process optimization, and scaling up processes

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, along with relevant project experience in detailed design engineering of chemical process equipment, pilot plant piping design, designing and analyzing P&IDs, and operating and analyzing chemical engineering pilot plant performance

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : A BSc in Chemistry, or ITI in Electrical/ Mechanical / Fitting, or Diploma in

Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering is necessary, with a minimum of 1 year of laboratory work experience, including chemical handling or equipment operation. Key responsibilities include assisting with experiments, sample preparation, and equipment maintenance. Safe handling of chemicals, gases, and membrane materials is crucial. Additionally, maintaining inventory, calibration records, and ensuring the lab is kept clean is important. Support necessary for data collection, experiment setup, and troubleshooting issues

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Primary school education. Minimum 1 year of experience in lab work,

project support, or maintenance. Responsibilities Assist in space checking, lab organization, and maintenance. Support equipment setup, cleaning, and material handling. Ensure safety compliance, routine inspections, and basic documentation.

How to apply :

Candidates must send an email to [email protected] expressing their intention to participate in the interview, along with relevant supporting documents (such as education and experience), self-attested photocopies of these documents, and their biodata by March 27, 2025. Those who are shortlisted will get information to appear in the online interview on 28th March 2025 from 10 AM onwards. Shortlisted candidates will get a Google or Teams online meeting link for attending interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here