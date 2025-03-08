Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineer altogether in the project entitled, “VIDYA: An initiative to ignite innovation among school students for VIKSHIT BHARAT 2047” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD Degree Or Master’s Degree in Engineering + 3yrs Exp. Or also Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering + 6yrs Exp.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 18th March 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Hall, E&ICT Academy, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the interview using the link https://forms.gle/79Nv9o2XKET9vGdv8 for the corresponding position by filling out the details of all their educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc. altogether.

Candidates need to upload the relevant documents in PDF format only at the registration links given above on or before 13th March 2025 (Thursday) by 11: 00 PM. Applicants will altogether be shortlisted based on the qualifications posted in the advertisement. Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email separately to attend interviews.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear in the in-person interview. The selection committee will decide on a suitable candidate after the interview. Applicants will not be sent any separate call letters

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview. No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here