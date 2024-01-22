Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Novel Pincer Catalytic Process for the Transformation of Ethanol to C4 Specialty Chemicals” at the Centre for Nanotechnology in 2024.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 5 beautiful ways of celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Essential Qualification:

i) Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described altogether through any one of the following:

ii) Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions altogether such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs,DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc,IISCR etc

Desirable Qualifications:

M.Sc in Inorganic Chemistry Preferable.

Expertise in synthesis of inorganic compounds, organometallics and catalysis

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th February, 2024 from 10:00 AM onwards in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, Assam

Also Read : 10 lesser known interesting facts about Sana Javed

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 2nd February (Friday) to the Principal Investigator Dr. Akshai Kumar Alape Seetharam, Chemistry, at akshaikumar@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here