Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of SRF (Direct) in the project entitled “Geopolymerization of fine fraction obtained from bio mining of legacy waste from old MSW dumpsite” at the Department of Civil Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 41300.00 per month

Qualification :

ME/ M. Tech in Civil Engineering (preferably in Geotechnical/ Environmental Engineering) with

GATE score and 2 years of research experience.

The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD,

ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th January 2024 at 10.30 AM in Meeting room, Civil Engg. Dept., IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents should be

sent on or before 11th January 2024 to the Principal Investigator by e-mail to anilmishra@iitg.ac.in.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Walk-in interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here