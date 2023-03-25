Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of JRF (GATE) under various projects.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Fabrication and demonstration of a state-of-the-art C-band optical modulator in

silicon photonics platform for 400G networks

Qualification :

1. B.Tech in EE / ECE / EEE / EIE or equivalent with valid GATE score in EE or EC ONLY.

2. M.Tech in VLSI / Photonics/ Microelectronics in related area can also apply.

3. Should have basic understanding of semiconductor devices and optoelectronic devices.

4. Knowledge in numerical tools like Synopsys, SILVACO TCAD, OptiWAVE, LUMERICAL, MATLAB, LabVIEW etc. is preferable.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and fabrication of 2D photonic crystal devices for data center applications

Qualification :

1. B.Tech in EE / ECE / EEE / EIE or equivalent with valid GATE score in EE or EC ONLY.

2. M.Tech in VLSI / Photonics/ Microelectronics in related area can also apply.

3. Should have basic understanding of semiconductor devices and optoelectronic devices.

4. Knowledge in numerical tools like Synopsys, SILVACO TCAD, OptiWAVE, LUMERICAL, MATLAB, LabVIEW etc. is preferable.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for both the positions will be held on 31st March in IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Advance copy of CV must be sent to the Principal Investigator at email sonkar@iitg.ac.in on or before 30th March 2023 (1700 Hrs)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2