Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Trainees purely on temporary basis for one year.

Name of post : Library Trainee

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce with Master Degree in Library & Information Science

Stipend : Rs. 23,500/- per month will be paid during the period of training. Charges for medical facilities will be deducted as per Institute policy

Age Limit : 26 years as on 20th March 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/librecruit/ by 3 PM of March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

