Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Post Doctoral Fellow (RA) in the project titled “Survey and Studies

on Remediation of Micro plastics on shorelines of Brahmaputra River.”

Name of post : Post-Doctoral Fellow (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. degree in Chemical/ Environmental Engg. or concerned discipline

Salary : Rs. 64900.00 per month

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held from 10 AM onwards on 6th November 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview and selection will be based on their performance in the interview.

How to apply : Candidates must send their detailed CV mentioning all educational qualifications, publications, experience etc. to vkatiyar@iitg.ac.in by 4th November, 2023 (5 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here