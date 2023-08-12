Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Development of Digital Twin for PEM fuel cell-battery hybrid energy system for vehicular applications ” at the department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics and communication/ Electrical and

Electronics/Computer Science Engineering with GATE score

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 25th August 2023 at 10:30 AM. The online link will be sent to the eligible candidates by 24th August 2023.

How to apply : Candidates should send advanced copy of CV and photocopies of relevant documents by email to sganguly@iitg.ac.in latest by 24th August 2023 (Thursday) before 10 AM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here