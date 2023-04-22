Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Fabrication and demonstration of a state-of-the-art C-band optical modulator in silicon photonics platform for 400G networks

Qualification :

i) B.Tech in EE / ECE/ EEE / EIE or equivalent

ii) M.Tech in VLSI / Photonics can also apply.

iii) Should have basic understanding of semiconductor devices and optical fiber communication

iv) Knowledge in numerical tools like Synopsys, SILVACO, OptiWAVE, LUMERICAL, MATLAB, LabVIEW etc. is preferable.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and fabrication of 2D photonic crystal devices for data center applications

Qualification :

i) B.Tech in EE / ECE/ EEE / EIE or equivalent

ii) M.Tech in VLSI / Photonics can also apply.

iii) Should have basic understanding of semiconductor devices and optical fiber communication

iv) Knowledge in numerical tools like Synopsys, SILVACO, OptiWAVE, LUMERICAL, MATLAB, LabVIEW etc. is preferable.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held both online and offline from 10 AM onwards on May 1, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send advanced copy of their CVs to the Principal Investigator by email to sonkar@iitg.ac.in on or before 28th April 2023 (1700Hrs).

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2