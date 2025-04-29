Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant (01) in the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Collaborative Empirical Research Project on Solar Energy & Sustainability (ICSSR-SES-2024-385). The initial duration of the RA will be for 8 months with a scope of extending it to 2 more months. The positions are purely temporary. Selected candidates will also not have any claim to a regular position after the project concludes. Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG started operations in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute was held on May 15 2018. The institute has further received funding for infrastructural development and academic improvement under TEQIP III. IIITG is one of the 20 IIITs set up by the Central Govt. in PPP mode. A Bill (Act of Parliament) to declare all the PPP-IIITs (including IIITG) as Institutes of National Importance was passed by both the houses of the Indian parliament in July, 2017

Name of post : Research Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicant must fulfil the following criteria set by ICSSR: Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks with NET./M.Phil./Ph.D.

Additionally

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shortlisting will be done based on the candidate’s academic performance and knowledge of the subject, data interpretation and data analysis.

A candidate merely fulfilling the eligibility criteria may not be shortlisted

Additional higher qualifications or also relevant prior work experience may be taken into consideration during the screening process for interviews.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 37,000.00/- (consolidated) per month from ICSSR.

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

How to apply :

Interested candidates are requested to apply by filling up the Application form in the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeob6p-rXgEcZYJFe4Xst6YMetGQPJz6efZeO-PNMdOq8gGUA/viewform?usp=header along with the self-attested copies also of all testimonials.

Last Date of Receiving Online Application: 15/05/2025

Mode of Interview will be Online.

Date of Interview will be notified later on, only to the shortlisted candidates in their respective registered E-mail IDs only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here