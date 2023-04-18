Assam Career : IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the positions of Project Associate –I, Senior Project Associate and Project Intern for the project entitled “Microscopic Image Based Vegetable/Fruit Quality Assessment”, funded under Lab to Market-Commercializing Innovations of the Technology Development Program of IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation.

Name of post : Project Associate –I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) B.E./B.Tech. with a minimum of 65% marks in Electronics Engineering or related fields and having valid GATE score. (OR)

b) M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering or related fields with a minimum of 65% marks and GATE qualified.

Monthly Emoluments :

Rs. 31,000 + HRA (If qualified in GATE, NET, etc.) OR

Rs 25,000+ HRA (If not qualified in GATE, NET etc.)

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) B.E./B.Tech. from a recognized university with a minimum of 55% marks in Electronics Engineering or related fields. AND

(b) Four years’ experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institution or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and services.

OR

(c) Doctoral Degree in Science/Technology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 42000 + HRA

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) B.E./B.Tech. with a minimum of 55% marks in Electronics Engineering or related fields OR

b) M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering or related fields.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 5000

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their application/CV to shovan@iiitg.ac.in an attachment in .pdf format. In the subject line of your email, mention “Application for the post of ……….”

Last Date for submission of Application is 24 April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here