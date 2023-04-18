Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Project Executive and Consultant.

Name of post : State Project Executive

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree preferably with 2+ years of work experience in Social / Community Development Sector

Salary : Rs. 26500/- to Rs. 30,000/- (negotiable)

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master degree in any discipline preferably an MBA. PHD will be preferred. Minimum 10 years of professional experiences of proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments

Salary : Rs. 62000/- to Rs.85000/- (negotiable)

How to apply :

For the post of Consultant, candidates can send their applications through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam or email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com. The last date of application submission is on or before 26th April,2023 up to 02.00 P.M.

For the post of State Project Executive, candidates can send their applications through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam or email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com. The last date of application submission is on or before 27th April,2023 up to 02.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2