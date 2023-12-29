Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Mentor for Alipurduar Block in West Bengal state under SVEP Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

PG with 3+ years or UG with 5+ years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions in any course with mathematics as a subject till class XII, preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background

Desirable Qualification : Preference will be given to :

Experience in managing large scale program in non-farm livelihoods promotion for rural poor and experience in enterprise promotion, business advisory services, forward and backward linkages.

Programme management skills with experience of imparting training

Strong data based decision making and data analysis skills.

Proficiency in excel / other spreadsheet software.

Track record of working with rural areas and promoting non-farm livelihoods of rural communities.

Language: Proficiency in spoken and written English and Hindi is required.

Candidates with prior experience of handling SVEP Project shall have an added advantage

Selection Procedure :

Virtual & Personal Interview.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing virtual interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

Candidates may also send their applications along with relevant documents by post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

The last date of application submission is on or before 9th January, 2024 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here