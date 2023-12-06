Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Domain Expert (Fishery) under Formation and Promotion of Fish Farmer Producer Organizations Project on retainership basis.

Name of post : Domain Expert (Fishery)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate/Postgraduate degree in (Fisheries Science/ Marine Science/ Marine Biology/ Fisheries

Economics/ Industrial Fisheries/ Fisheries Business Management and Minimum 10 years of proven track record of working in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture related activities/project for Graduates and 5 years for post graduates.

OR

Professional/Farmer having more than 10 years proven practical working experience in Fisheries

Business operations or in Fisheries Post Harvest Management

Skills :

Good Communication and interpersonal skills with ability to proactively address potential issues and solve problems in the field of fisheries.

Excellent computer skills,

Collaborative working Style and team – player attitude.

Ability to work independently with full responsibility.

Decision making capability.

Job Roles :

The person will be responsible for the planning, execution and liaison for the implementation of the

FFPO Project as part of IIE as CBBO.

He/she will be responsible for providing Technical & practical guidance for preparing the Business plan of the society and for scaling up its income and making suitable changes as per requirements

Salary : Rs. 3000/- per visit per society / programme

Age Limit: 40 to 75 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit the application and bio-data through E-Mail ID: nafedffpo.iie@gmail.com

or through Post to “The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati,

Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam”

The post applied for must be mentioned at the top of the envelope

Last date for submission of applications is 20th December 2023

Shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing interview through VC/telephone, Email/ WhatsApp/ SMS.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here