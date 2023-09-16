Applications are invited for 600 vacant positions in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 600 vacant positions of Junior Assistant Managers in its branches across India.

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 600

Essential Qualification : Candidates should be Graduate from any discipline from a university recognized by Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by Government of India. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. Candidates are expected to have proficiency in computers. Proficiency in regional language will be preferred.

Age Limit : Minimum: 20 years , Maximum: 25 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not

earlier than 31.08.1998 and not later than 31.08.2003. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ up to 30th September 2023

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD : Rs.200 (Intimation charges only)

FOR ALL OTHERS : Rs.1000 (Application fee + Intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here