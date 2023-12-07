Applications are invited for recruitment of 86 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist Cadre Officers.

IDBI Bank Ltd., today, is operating as a full service universal bank that serves the customers from all segments.

IDBI Bank Ltd. has inherited a rich legacy from its predecessor entity – Industrial Development Bank of India – which was an apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) in the realm of industry from July 1, 1964 to September 30, 2004. As a DFI, the erstwhile IDBI stretched its canvas beyond mere project financing to cover an array of services that contributed towards balanced geographical spread of industries, development of identified backward areas, emergence of a new spirit of enterprise and evolution of a deep and vibrant capital market. On October 1, 2004, the erstwhile IDBI was converted into a banking company – IDBI Ltd. – to undertake the entire gamut of banking activities while continuing to play its secular DFI role. Desirous of fuelling its business growth, IDBI Ltd. merged its subsidiaries – the erstwhile IDBI Bank, IDBI Home Finance Ltd., IDBI Gilts, the erstwhile United Western Bank Ltd., with itself over a period of time. IDBI Ltd. also changed its name to IDBI Bank Ltd. to reflect its widened business functions.

Name of post : Specialist Cadre Officers

No. of posts : 86

Designation wise vacancies :

Deputy General Manager (DGM) – Grade D : 1

Assistant General Manager (AGM) – Grade C : 39

Manager – Grade B : 46

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of IDBI Bank

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges is 25th December 2023

Application Fees :

SC/ST Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST

General, EWS & OBC Rs.1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges) including GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here