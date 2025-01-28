Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant Scientific and Academic (Contractual) on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Consultant Scientific and Academic (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Pay:

Rs. 80,000/- (Consolidated) per month. In case of retired Government employee, a fixed monthly amount shall be admissible arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. The amount of remuneration so fixed shall remain unchanged for the term of the contract without any annual increment/percentage increase. Though no DA, HRA, medical benefit shall be admissible, an appropriate and fixed amount as transport allowance for communicating between the residence and IASST may be allowed but not exceeding the rate applicable to the appointee at the time of retirement. The consultancy shall be governed by Consultancy rules.

Job description:

To assist Director in all Academic, R&D, intellectual property & technology related matters, and also faculty related activities of the institute.

Qualification and Experience:

Essential: Masters degree in Physical/ Life Sciences with Ph.D. in any of the thrust areas of research

at IASST. Individual should have been with last position before the retirement in a position of Scientist G /Professor (7th CPC pay scale level 14) who are retired preferably, from centrally funded / state funded institutions with teaching and/or research experience of 20 years.

Desirable: Proven track record of contribution to higher education, research projects and publications. Candidate must have strong research communication skill with analytical thinking. Past record of serving as administrative head/ intellectual property related work will be of added benefit.

Age: Age limit below 63 years altogether on the last date of submission of application.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 17th February 2025

Only short listed candidates will be called for the interview. The candidate should bring their original mark-sheets, certificates and also other credentials at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here