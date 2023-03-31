Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions under various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : DBT-NER Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II)

Salary: Rs 31000.00 + 16% HRA per month, CSIR-UGC NET (including LS)/ GATE/ National level examination conducted by Central Govt. department, agencies, Institutions.

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Biotechnology /Microbiology from a recognized university.

Age limit: 35 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : DBT-NER Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II)

Salary: Rs 20000.00 + 16% HRA per month

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology /Microbiology/Zoology/Botany from a recognized university.

Age limit: 50 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of layered double hydroxide (LDH) nanoclays for topical delivery of RNAi for sustained protection of economically important plants against pest attack

Salary: Rs 31,000.00+HRA per month, for the candidates who have qualified CSIR-UGC NET/GATE or equivalent. For others who do not fall under the above category, as per GoI guidelines.

Qualification & Experience : Master degree in Biotechnology/Botany/Zoology/Pharmacy with

minimum 55% marks

Age limit: 28 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of layered double hydroxide (LDH) nanoclays for topical delivery of RNAi for sustained protection of economically important plants against pest attack

Salary: Rs 18,000.00+HRA per month as per GoI guidelines

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor degree in Biotechnology/Botany/ Zoology/Pharmacy

Age limit: 30 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 18th April 2023 at IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035

How to apply : Candidates are to attend the interview with the original supporting documents (e.g. educational certificates, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), etc.) and duplicate Xerox copy.

For the posts of Project Associate-I & Laboratory Assistant, candidates can send an advanced copy of filled in application form to mojibur.khan@gmail.com

For the posts of JRF & Field Worker, candidates can send a soft copy of the CV and supporting documents to registrar@iasst.gov.in [Registrar]/ asisbala@iasst.gov.in [Dr. Asis Bala].

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2