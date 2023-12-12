Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Grade – I

(Administration) on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Assistant Grade – I (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 4, Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/- plus other admissible allowances

Qualification:

Graduate in Arts /Science/Commerce from any recognized institute/University having knowledge of computer application.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in the relevant field including noting, drafting etc. in any Central/ State Govt. Organisations/ PSUs/ University/ Research Institutions or Central/State Autonomous Bodies/other recognised Institutions of repute.

Desirable:

Having work experience in any Govt. Organization with proven knowledge of working in computerized environment.

Capability of reading, writing and speaking of State language.

Maximum age limit:

30 years as on the closing date of receipt of the applications. Age relaxation is applicable as per

GoI Orders for different categories as issued from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Candidates must apply online on prescribed application form at IASST Website along with online submission of all scan copies of the educational certificates, experience certificate etc.

After submission of the online application along with scan copies of all required certificate/ testimonials/documents a PDF will be generated of the completed form.

Applicants are required to print hardcopy of the application form, sign and send the same along with all self-attested relevant supporting documents and application fee within the prescribed date to the Registrar, IASST, Guwahati-35.

An Application Fee of Rs 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only has to be paid through online. The fee once paid will not be refunded or re-adjusted under any circumstances. No fee is required for SC/ST, PWD category of candidate

Last date & time of Online Application: 01.01.2024 up to 5.00 PM

Last date for receipt of print copy of online applications along with relevant documents and

application fees: 11.01.2024 up to 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here