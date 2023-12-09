Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager (Incubation & Outreach) in the Incubation Centre under the BIRAC-BioNEST project on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Manager (Incubation & Outreach)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in any branch of Science/Technology/ Engineering/ Commerce/ Economics with MBA having minimum 5 (five) years of experience in relevant field in Government/ Corporate, Start

up or high-quality development organization.

The candidate should have skill in Project/ Programme Management, Business Development/ Resource Mobilization, Finance and Account, Monitoring and Evaluation, Strategic Alliances, Training and Capacity Building, Entrepreneurship and in technology commercialization.

Desirable :

Work Experience in incubation center, creation of start-up, raising grants and funds, Experience of business, financial planning and financial modeling.

Strong grasp of at least two of the following areas – strategy setting, governance, legal structures and team building,

Outstanding written and spoken communication skills.

Ability to independently lead and execute projects and ability to build dynamic start-up environment.

Knowledge about the different national and regional stakeholders of entrepreneurial ecosystem, Government policies and procedures, Intellectual Property Rights, business and commerce.

Should have excellent organizational, interpersonal and communication skills.

Fluent in English, Hindi and local language of Assam.

Remuneration : Rs. 65000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 23rd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here