Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Institute of Advanced Study in

Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under a DBT, Gol, sponsored project entitled “Understanding the virulence mechanism of Candidatus Liberibacter

asiaticus on Citrus and developing disease control strategies.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s in any branch of Life Sciences.

Desirable Qualification: Experience in handling chemicals/instruments/microbial cultures and

knowledge of basic bioinformatics, microbiology, and microbial genetics.

Monthly remuneration: Rs. 25,000.00 (Rupees twenty-five thousand only); Consolidated.

Age: Not more than 28 years as of 30.09.2023 (relaxation for reserved categories as per GoI norms).

How to apply : Candidates should send a soft copy of the duly filled-in and signed application

form as per the prescribed format (Annexure-I) within 5th October 2023 to ‘sshankar.pandey@iasst.gov.in’ with a cc to ‘registrar@iasst.gov.in.’

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here