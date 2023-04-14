Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Doctor for its Animal House Facility.

Name of post : Veterinary Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences (B.V. Sc.) and Animal Husbandry with

minimum 2 years’ experience in care, handling, breeding, and maintenance of laboratory animals particularly inbred/transgenic strains, or equivalent experience in professional practices.

Desirable: Master degree in Veterinary Sciences (M.V. Sc.). Experience of working in an animal research facility linked to an Academic Institution/ Contract Research Animal Houses. Local candidates practicing in the local area will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 55,000.00 per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit is 40 years with relaxation for candidates of reserved categories per Govt. of India rule. The candidate should not be employed in any State or Central Govt regular/Contractual post.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/.

Candidates can also send a hard copy superscribed with Advertisement Number to the

Registrar, IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-35, Assam.

Last date for receipt of applications is April 28, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here