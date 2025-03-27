Assam Career HPCL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 63 vacant positions or career in HPCL Assam in 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Executives in 2025. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) came into being on July 15, 1974. HPCL is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with annual gross sales of Rs. 4,59,815 Crore during 2023-24. HPCL achieved the highest-ever sales volume of 46.8 MMT and processed the highest-ever 22.3 million tonnes of crude during 2023-24 with 103% of refinery capacity utilization and achieved the highest-ever pipeline thruput of 25.8 MMT during the year. HPCL enjoys approximately 20.48% market share in India as of Oct’24 and has a strong presence in Refining & Marketing petroleum products in the country. During 2023-24, HPCL recorded the highest-ever standalone PAT of Rs. 14,694 Crore. HPCL owns and operates Refineries at Mumbai & Visakhapatnam with designed capacities of 9.5

MMTPA & 13.7 MMTPA respectively. HPCL also owns the largest Lube Refinery in the country at Mumbai for producing Lube Oil Base Stocks with a capacity of 428 TMTPA. HPCL holds a 48.99% equity stake in JV Company, HMEL which operates an 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery in Punjab, and also has a 16.96% equity stake in MRPL which operates a 15 MMTPA capacity refinery in Karnataka.

Name of post : Junior Executive-Mechanical

No. of posts : 11

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time Regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Junior Executive- Electrical

No. of posts : 17

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time Regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Name of post : Junior Executive- Instrumentation

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time Regular Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering

Name of post : Junior Executive- Chemical

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time Regular Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Name of post : Junior Executive- Fire & Safety

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Any Science Graduate + Diploma in Fire & Safety

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online only on www.hindustanpetroleum.com

Online Application will be accepted till 2359 hrs on 30th April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here