Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in HPCL LNG Assam.

HPCL LNG Limited (HPLNG) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Group Managers, Senior Engineers and Senior Officers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Group Manager – Safety

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time regular engineering degree in Fire & Safety

Or

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Full-time regular engineering degree in Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical /Instrumentation and

Diploma in Industrial Safety.

Experience : 09 years in Safety Management of which 03 years in Large Hydrocarbons Sector /

Process Plants manufacturing Hazardous Chemicals is mandatory.

Name of post : Group Manager – Fire

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time regular engineering degree in Fire or Fire & Safety. Degree/ Diploma in Industrial Safety will be an added Advantage.

Experience : 09 years in firefighting management in Large Hydrocarbon sector /Process Plants

manufacturing Hazardous Chemicals/ 09 years experience of above combination.

Name of post : Group Manager – Electrical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time regular engineering degree in Electrical Engineering

Experience : 09 years in electrical maintenance in Large Hydrocarbon sector/ Process Plants manufacturing Hazardous Chemicals/ 09 years experience of above combination.

Name of post : Senior Engineer-Instrumentation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time regular engineering degree in Instrumentation Engineering

Experience : 02 years in maintenance in instrumentation & process control in Large Hydrocarbon

sector / Process Plants manufacturing Hazardous Chemicals/ 09 years experience of above combination.

Name of post : Senior Officer- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Experience : 06 months of related industry experience is desirable

Name of post : Group Manager-Shipping

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time degree in Nautical science or Certificate of 2nd Mate/1st Mate FG from DGS

(Directorate General of Shipping).

Or

Full time engineering degree from a recognized Indian University / Institute

Experience :

09 years experience in sailing on Oil or Gas tanker after obtaining the 2nd Mate COC / 09 years’ experience in handling shipping or port operations of hydrocarbon products / 09 years experience of above combination

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.hplng.in/

Last date of submission of online application is 19th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here