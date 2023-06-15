When a student is going to pursue a degree course at college after passing Class 12, the first thing that worries him/her is how to choose the right subject as Major / Honours.

A Major / Honours subject is the one which a student choose as he / she is interested in studying it and aligned with his/her career goals initially.

Students often face confusion on which subject they should consider taking a Major as a large number of subjects and colleges have sprung up today.

Moreover, the decision of choosing a Major / Honours subject at college shouldn’t be taken lightly or quickly as it will play a major role in your career in future.

Here the 5 ways by which you can choose the right Major / Honours subject at college-

1. Explore colleges and subjects

The first step is to search the Internet thoroughly regarding the courses offered by all the colleges in the place where you are thinking of pursuing your higher studies. Ensure that you don’t end up taking a random subject at a college near your house as it may later happen that the subject doesn’t interest you at all. So, it is always wise to explore each and every subject at different colleges fully before you choose the Major / Honours subject of your undergraduate (UG) course at college.

2. Shortlist a few subjects in which you have an interest

Next, shortlist four or five subjects which you enjoy studying and that deeply interests you along with the colleges where it is being offered. Pick out those subjects that you don’t find difficult to study so that the next step of this decision making process becomes easier and flexible.

3. Consider your passions and strengths

The third step is to choose the one among the shortlisted subjects that you are deeply passionate about and where you are confident of excelling. Choose that subject as Major / Honours which you feel align easily with your strengths so that you can achieve your career goals later smoothly with little effort. You will find that college is far more enjoyable if you are able to focus your studies on a field that comes somewhat naturally to you.

4. Look out for job prospects and earning opportunities

Ensure that you never miss out the step of researching about the job opportunities and the salary ranges that usually come in the field of study you are inclined to pursue. Although the 21st century world has a wide range of career opportunities, you should always look out for the types of jobs that are available in the field of study that you are thinking of pursuing so that you can have a roaring success in your professional life later and find extreme satisfaction about your decisions and achievements.

5. Get help

The last step is to consult with anyone you know who had pursued a similar course as you are thinking of studying so that you get a good idea about the scope of your desired subject. Be it your friend, cousin, teacher, a consultation can go a long way in helping you make the right career choice.