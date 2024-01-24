Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in Hindustan Copper Limited Assam.

Hindustan Copper Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Graduate Engineer Trainee in various disciplines / cadres.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 40

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mining : 6

Geology : 5

Electrical : 8

Instrumentation : 1

Civil : 5

Mechanical : 11

System : 4

Essential Qualification :

Mining : Full time Bachelor Degree in Mining Engineering

Geology : Post-Graduation (full time) in Geology from a recognized Indian University/ Institution

Electrical : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical).

Instrumentation : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Instrumentation /

Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication).

Civil : Full time Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering.

Mechanical : Full time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery.

System : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Information Technology / Computer Science) or MBA with specialization in Systems / IT or MCA

Candidates must have 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in the qualifying degree

Applicant should have qualified the GATE Examination in either of the year 2021/2022/2023 and has valid GATE score of 2021 / 2022 / 2023 in the same discipline

Age Limit :

Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2024 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee is 28 years.

However, relaxation in age for the candidates belonging to SC /ST / OBC / PWD / Ex-servicemen categories as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure :

The selection process to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee will be a two-step process- GATE Score & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.hindustancopper.com/ from 29/01/2024 (11.00 AM Onwards) up to 19/02/2024 (Till Midnight)

Application Fees :

The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here