Guwahati: Amid the ongoing DNA efforts, authorities have successfully identified 47 victims of the tragic London-bound Air India Plane crash in Ahmedabad, an official said on Sunday.

The official confirmed that the authorities have handed over the bodies of 24 victims to their grieving families.

The devastating incident on Thursday, June 12, 2025, burned many bodies beyond recognition or severely damaged them. This has necessitated extensive DNA analysis to establish the identities of the victims of the horrific tragedy.

“A total of 47 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 24 victims have been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Rajasthan and different parts of Gujarat,” stated Additional Civil Superintendent Rajnish Patel.

Notably, the Boeing 787-8 (AI171), carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad at 1:39 PM on Thursday, shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The accident claimed the lives of 241 out of 242 onboard ,as well as 29 individuals on the ground, including five MBBS students.

Sources indicate that the authorities are continuing their diligent efforts to identify the remaining victims and provide support to the affected families during this challenging time.