Assam Career HCSL Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in HCSL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Project Officer (Mechanical) for Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized

University

Experience :

Essential: Minimum of two years post qualification experience-

Ship Building Company or Ship Repair Company or Marine related Company or Port or Engineering Company or Government Company or Establishment or Semi Government Company or Establishment.

Desirable:

a) Experience in MEP works which involves installing to maintaining mechanical, electrical and

plumbing systems in buildings.

b) Experience in HVAC, Fire Fighting Systems for building works.

c)Proficiency and experience of Working in a computerized environment.

Name of post : Project Officer (Electrical) for Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized

University

Experience :

Essential: Minimum of two years post qualification experience-

Ship Building Company or Ship Repair Company or Marine related Company or Port or Engineering Company or Government Company or Establishment or Semi Government Company or Establishment.

Desirable:

a) Experience in MEP works which involves installing to maintaining mechanical, electrical and

plumbing systems in buildings.

b) Experience in HVAC, Fire Fighting Systems for building works.

c) Proficiency and experience of Working in a computerized environment

Selection Procedure :

The method of selection shall be through Objective Type Test and Personal Interview. The marks shall be assigned to the following parameters for the final selection:

1. Objective Type Test – 50 marks

2. Personal Interview – 20 marks

3. Power Point Presentation for assessing Work experience – 30 marks

The Selection Tests shall be held at Pandu Port, Maligaon, Railway Bazar Road, Opposite Assam Railway Police Station, Guwahati, Assam-781012; a project site of Hooghly CSL.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cochinshipyard.in/

Commencement of Online Application : 10 June 2025

Last Date of Online Application : 30 June 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay application fee of Rs. 400/- (Non-refundable, plus bank charges extra) using the online payment options (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking etc.) which can be accessed through our Online application facility from 10 June 2025 to 30 June 2025. No other mode of payment shall be accepted.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) need not pay application fee. They get exemption from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



