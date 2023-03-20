Assam Career : Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate ( 1 Nos.) and Lab Assistant ( 1 Nos.) in a Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India funded research project entitled “ Targeting bacterial biofilms with polyphenol-loaded and silver-doped ZnO nanoparticles : prospects for agro-horticultural application” at Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) M.Sc degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Working experience in nano-materials and bacterial biofilms.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 28 years as of the last date of application.

Fellowship: For NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 31,000/- for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- for the 3rd year per month. For non-NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 25,000/- for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 28,000/- for the 3rd year per month. HRA will be admissible as per DBT rules.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) degree with honours/major in Botany/ Biotechnology/ Chemistry/ Physics/ Zoology/ Microbiology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Computer skills, familiarity in basic laboratory technique and preparation of chemical reagents.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 25 years as of the last date of application.

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (admissible as per DBT rules)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete bio-data and supporting documents (single PDF file) to Dr. Uday Sankar Senapati, Principal Investigator, Department of Physics, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati on or before 3rd April, 2023 at the email address udaysankargu@gmail.com by mentioning the subject line “Application for JRF/Project Associate Position under DBT program” for the post-01 and “Application for Lab Assistant Position

under DBT program” for the post-02

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here