Assam Career : Guwahati Smart City Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in the office of Guwahati Smart City Limited.

Guwahati Smart City Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Project Manager (Civil), Project Manager (Electrical) and Junior Manager (Architecture) on contractual basis (initially for 11 months and may be extendable).

Name of post : Chief Project Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12 Lacs per anum

Qualification : B.Tech/BE in Civil or equivalent from a recognized university or institute

Experience : 12 years of relevant experience in urban infrastructure projects in design, construction, supervision, Project Management etc. Should have experience in Operation and Maintenance of Urban Infrastructure, Quality Control and construction safety measures.

Age : Maximum up to 55 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Project Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 6 Lacs per anum

Qualification : B.Tech/BE Electrical from a recognized university or institute

Experience : 10 years of experience in design/construction/supervision any Electrical Projects.

Experience of Operation and maintenance in any Electrical projects

Age : Maximum up to 45 years as on 01.01.2023

Also Read : 10 earrings looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is perfect for parties

Name of post : Junior Manager (Architecture)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 3.6 Lacs per anum

Qualification : B.Arch from a recognized institute

Experience : 1 year post qualification experience in designing of urban infrastructure projects

Age : Maximum up to 30 years as on 01.01.2023

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with relevant documents via e-mail to

gsclrecruitment@gmail.com and hard copy addressed to the office of the Managing Director, Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL), 04th Floor, Aditya Tower, Opposite of Downtown Hospital, G.S Road, Guwahati-781006 latest by 5 P.M. on 25/04/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here