Applications are invited for recruitment of various trainee positions or career in Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Intern under SWACHH TULIP (The Urban Learning Internship Programme) for a period of six months.

Name of post : Intern

No. of posts : 12

Stipend : Rs. 9000/- per month

Qualification : B.Tech. / B.E./ Equivalent, B.Sc., BA, BA (Hons.)

Also Read : Assam govt to convert Anundoram Barooah Award to a scholarship from 2024

Job Roles :

i) As a Swachh Tulip Intern, you’ll play a vital role in planning and executing people-centric initiatives, innovating on key city issues, and shaping a blueprint for Solid Waste Management in the City.

ii) Gain hands-on experience in sustainable practices for the future.

iii) Understand the process of planning & executing Govt. Programmes

iv) Holistic Learning

v) Experience team effort of bringing about a change in the city

Stipend : Rs. 9000/- per month

Also Read : 5 easy and affordable home remedies for cold and cough

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the AICTE Internship website (click here for the link) up to 10th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here