Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Guwahati Biotech Park Assam.

Guwahati Biotech Park Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Fellow under the project entitled “Capacity Building Program for Woman under Skill Satellite Center at Guwahati Biotech Park (SSC-GBP)” under TDUPW program of A2K+ Scheme of DSIR. The positions are purely on temporary contractual basis. “Guwahati Biotech Park” is an registered society with main objective of to provide self employment, to the unemployed and additional work for the underemployed. Also to stimulate the economy of Assam through a focused and comprehensive approach on a few, selected sectors to encourage new groups of entrepreneurs to start diversified business units in the region. The major areas of R&D effort will include Information technology based drug discovery, herbal and tribal medicine, plant tissue culture and micro propagation, food processing, bioinformatics, bio-diesel, Tea Bio-technology, crop sciences, floriculture, horticulture etc.

Name of post : Project Fellow (SSC)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum qualification:

M.Sc in Biotechnology/Life Sciences and/or related discipline with 1st class or equivalent CGPA and minimum 2 years of Lab/field experience.

Desirable:

Preference to candidates having working experience on Mushroom cultivation, Value addition, Spawn production, Biofertilizer and Bio pesticide production in laboratory as well as in field. Candidates having experience on equipment handling, sample preparation/testing as well as training management, etc. will be preferred

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age limit: Not more than 38 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 2nd April 2025. The venue is at the office of Guwahati Biotech Park, North Guwahati, Kamrup-781031. Interview time is from 11.00am onwards. Reporting and document verification time: 9.30am.

How to apply :

Candidates are to bring their application in the prescribed format, updated CV with photo along with original and photocopies of certificates and marksheets duly self-attested by them on the day of interview

Applicants may send a copy of all the documents via email to [email protected] by 1st April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here