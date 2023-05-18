Assam Career : Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Guwahati Biotech Park Assam.

Guwahati Biotech Park Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bench Chemist by direct recruitment on contractual basis for the Office of the Chemical Examiner (Excise), Assam.

Name of post : Bench Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry from a reputed Institute with not less than 60%.

Experience : 2(two) years of experience in chemical laboratory/Analytical chemistry. Preferences will be given to candidates having experience in handling and operating instruments viz. GC, HPLC, AAS etc.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st July 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format through email to careers@guwahatibiotechpark.com or in hard copy addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Guwahati Biotech Park, Technology Incubation Centre, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031.

Last date for submission or receipt of applications is June 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here