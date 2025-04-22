Assam Career Grid Controller of India Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Grid Controller of India Assam in 2025.

Grid Controller of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (IT) and Chief Manager (Law). Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA), a Miniratna-I & Schedule ‘A’ CPSE, formerly known as Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), is a wholly owned Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Power. It is a knowledge-based Organization of national importance, responsible for managing the power system operations – a mission critical activity, with security, economy and reliability. GRID-INDIA ensures equitable use of Transmission Infrastructure and has invested significantly in its human capital and towards strengthening the whole power system faculty by adopting a multi-disciplinary approach with state of the art technology. It operates the National Load Despatch Centre and the five Regional Load Despatch Centres. Presently, GRID-INDIA is located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati and Shillong. In the complex and dynamic landscape of Power Sector, the Law Department of GRID-INDIA stands as a pillar of support and guidance in ensuring that the company operates within the boundaries of the law and mitigates legal risks. The department is responsible for managing litigation, dispute resolution, providing legal opinion, contract management and other business-critical legal matters. It ensures compliance with relevant laws, rules and regulations of the land and maintains liaison with regulatory bodies, courts and quasi-judicial appellate forums.

Name of post : General Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full Time Regular Course in B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ IT discipline from recognized University/ Institute. Post-Graduate specialization in Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ IT/ Information Security/ Cyber Security from recognized University/ Institute will get preference.

Essential Experience : Candidate should have 22 years of post-qualification experience in Executive/ Gazetted Officer cadre

Name of post : Chief Manager (Law)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full Time Regular Degree in Law (3 years) with minimum First Division or equivalent CGPA OR Integrated Degree in Law (5 years) from a recognized University/ Institute with minimum First Division or equivalent CGPA. The LLB Degree or Integrated Degree in Law should be recognized by the Bar Council of India. Post-Graduate Degree in Law is desirable.

Essential Experience :

Candidate should have minimum 16 years of post-qualification experience in Executive cadre

Work Experience from the following concerns/areas is eligible-

i. Candidates working with Central/ State Governments/ Public Sector Undertakings/ Banks/ Autonomous Bodies handling Legal functions;

ii. Candidates working with Private Organizations handling Legal functions;

Preference to candidates having relevant experience in Power Sector.

How to apply :

Candidates have to register themselves online at CAREERS section of GRID-INDIA website – https://gridindia.in up to 27.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2