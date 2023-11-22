Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Goreswar College Assam.

Goreswar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I for a DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India sponsored research project entitled “Inventorization and documentation of wild edible plants of Barak Valley and Central Assam.” Goreswar College is the sole premier institute of Higher Education in the North-eastern part of Baska District, Assam. It was established on the 29th day of August 1974 by a team of selfless and untiring social workers and lovers of education of the greater Goreswar locality.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

MSc in Botany / Life Science / Environmental Science / Forestry from UGC recognized University having atleast 55% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Plant Taxonomy specialization will get preference.

NET / SET / SLET / PhD / Research experience will be desirable

Fellowship : Rs. 25000/- + HRA @10%

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with detailed bio-data , passport size photos, certificates and marksheets to Principal Investigator & Principal, Goreswar College, P.O.- Goreswar, Dist.- Baksa (BTR), Assam, PIN-781366.

Last date for submission of applications is December 1, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here