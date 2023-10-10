Assam Career GMDWSB Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB).

Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB) or Guwahati Jal Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant and Accounts Assistant.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Commerce Graduate with Honors in Accountancy from a Govt. recognized University.

ii) 5 years of experience in Accounting and Book Keeping out of which 3 years of similar experience required in Govt./Semi Govt./PSU/ Externally Aided Projects (EAP)

Salary : INR 35000/- to 45000/- depending on Qualification and Experience

Maximum Age Limit : 35 Years as on last date of submission of application

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Commerce Graduate with Honors in Accountancy from a Govt. recognized University.

ii) 3 years of experience in Accounting and Book Keeping in Govt/Semi Govt/PSU/ EAP/ Reputed Private Organizations.

Salary : Upto INR 28,500/-depending on Qualification and Experience

Maximum Age Limit : 35 Years as on last date of submission of application

How to apply : Candidates should submit their application in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates of all educational qualification (Pass Certificate & Marks Sheet), experience certificate, age proof and other relevant documents related for the position.

Application should be submitted to The Managing Director, Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board), 1st Floor, Tripti Tower, Ganeshguri, G. S. Road, Guwahati, Kamrup Metro — 781005, Assam in person or by post on or before 5 P.M. of 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









