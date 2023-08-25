Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in Zoology and Botany.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor in Zoology

Assistant Professor in Botany

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th August 2023 at 10 AM in Girijananda Chowdhury University, Hathkhowapara, Azara, Guwahati – 781017 , Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs via email to career@gcuniversity.ac.in in advance.

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents