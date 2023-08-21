Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Boys’ Hostel Warden.

Name of post : Boys’ Hostel Warden

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should be preferably a graduate in any discipline with minimum 1 year experience . Freshers may also apply.

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or CVs by email to career@gcuniversity.ac.in