Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant (RA) and Field Investigator (FI) on purely temporary basis for an ICSSR funded research project under the Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 (VVB@2047) Special Cell entitled “Prevalence Estimation and Assessment of Various Risk Factors Influencing Alcohol Use Behaviour Among University Students of Assam : A Holistic Approach Using Machine Learning Techniques.” The posts are purely temporary. The appointment may be terminated at any time before the expiry of the stipulated period if the work is deemed to be unsatisfactory.

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month (as per ICSSR guidelines)

Essential Qualification :

PhD / MPhil / Postgraduate in Psychology with a minimum of 55% marks and NET qualified

Name of post : Field Investigator (FI)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month (as per ICSSR guidelines)

Essential Qualification :

Postgraduate in Psychology / Social Science with a minimum of 55% marks

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-1 (for RA)/Annexure-II(for FI) specifying the position applied for along with copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, experience certificate, certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, evidence of publications (if any), two copies of passport/stamp size

to email id [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is December 8, 2024

The candidates must bring all original mark-sheets and Certificates along with a set of Photocopies of all relevant documents on the date of interview for verification.

No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview altogether.

Shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview date and also time via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here