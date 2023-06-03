Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Fellow-I in its Population Research Centre.

Name of post : Research Fellow-I, Population Research Centre, Gauhati University

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification :

(i) At least 2nd class Post Graduate Degree in Demography/ Population Studies/ Statistics/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Sociology / Public Health from a recognized Institution/ University.

(ii) Knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of data analysis software

Experience : 4 (four) years of experience post qualification (i.e. after Post Graduation)/Ph.D. Relaxable in deserving cases.

Age : Must not be above 38 years on the date of application. Relaxation in deserving cases as per G.U. rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with necessary enclosures to The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by 19.06.2023.

Two (2) copies of application with all testimonials are needed to be submitted. The envelope containing the application form must indicate the name of the post & advertisement no.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only by Demand Draft in favour of the “Registrar, Gauhati University” payable at SBI, G,U. Branch as an application fee for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here